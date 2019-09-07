Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is a contrast between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 237.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.5. Competitively the average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 208.59% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.