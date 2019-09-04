Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 35.85 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 236.66% at a $13.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 6.4%. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.