Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) Reaches $3.62 Low on Aug, 27; Aqr Capital Management Lifted Its Agree Realty (ADC) Holding

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 133.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 10,477 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 18,299 shares with $1.27M value, up from 7,822 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 66,435 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days

The stock of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $3.44 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.62 share price. This indicates more downside for the $123.10 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.16M less. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 126,590 shares traded. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has declined 51.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KALA News: 30/04/2018 – Neste: Neste Corporation – Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 12/03/2018 Neste Oil: Neste Corporation – Nofication of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 09/05/2018 – REG-PRF: Changes in the Governing Bodies of Saaremere Kala AS; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1% Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – REG-Neste Corporation – Nofication of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 21/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR INVELTYS IS AUGUST 24, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kala Pharmaceuticals has $15 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 272.93% above currents $3.62 stock price. Kala Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The company has market cap of $123.10 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) stake by 175,308 shares to 943,324 valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 1.55M shares and now owns 2.65M shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 6.06 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 268,693 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 7,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,354 shares. 311,142 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 766,147 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 48,767 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ubs Oconnor Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Us State Bank De reported 21,934 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 0.19% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 30,997 shares. Lasalle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).