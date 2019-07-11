Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 149.12 N/A -2.45 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 145.90% upside potential. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 161.12% and its average target price is $21.83. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 69.1% respectively. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.