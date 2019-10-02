Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 499,315,671.13% -104.2% -54.1% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,062,612,522.50% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 214.96%. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 401.25%. The results provided earlier shows that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.