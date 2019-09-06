Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 237.50% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 0% respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.