Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 237.50%. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.67, with potential upside of 272.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.