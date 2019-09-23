Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

$12 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 163.74%. Competitively the average price target of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, which is potential 25.97% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Rubius Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.