Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.22 N/A -2.74 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 228.47% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 10.9%. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.