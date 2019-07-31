Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 143.75 N/A -2.45 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.59 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 155.10%. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 10.86% and its consensus target price is $106.86. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.