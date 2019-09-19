Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.55 N/A -2.74 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 166.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.