Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 156.21 N/A -2.45 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 134.74% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Competitively the consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $48, which is potential 8.08% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 43.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.