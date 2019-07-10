Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparing side by side

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.84 N/A -2.45 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.16 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

The upside potential is 143.11% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $15. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 19.70%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.6% and 99.6%. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.