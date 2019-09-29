Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 108,773,784.36% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $12 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, which is potential 66.11% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.