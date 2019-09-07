Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, and a 237.50% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 100.50% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.