Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 873,575,129.53% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $12 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 237.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 88.51% respectively. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 0.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.