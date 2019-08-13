Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparing side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 45.43 N/A -2.74 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.80 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 193.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.