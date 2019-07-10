Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Contrasting side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 150.84 N/A -2.45 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 143.11%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 94.24% and its consensus price target is $13.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.