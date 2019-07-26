Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 132.74 N/A -2.45 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.37 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 176.24%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 767.58% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.6% and 25.7%. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.