Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 237.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.