Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Contrasting side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 57.76 N/A -2.74 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 164.19% upside potential. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.60% and its consensus target price is $48. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.