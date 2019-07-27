Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 165.02%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 348.98% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.