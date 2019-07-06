Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 155.72 N/A -2.45 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

$15 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 135.48%. Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $30.25, with potential upside of 33.14%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.6% and 98.9%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.