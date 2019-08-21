Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 237.50% at a $13.5 average price target. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average price target and a 122.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 0% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.