Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 37.24 N/A -2.74 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 258.09% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 48.5%. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.