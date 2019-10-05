Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 235,294,117.65% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and TMSR Holding Company Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Competitively, 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has weaker performance than Kaixin Auto Holdings

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.