Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|7
|0.25
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kaixin Auto Holdings and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 1.09% stronger performance.
