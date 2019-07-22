Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 1.09% stronger performance.