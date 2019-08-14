Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.23 N/A -0.32 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.