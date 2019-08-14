Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.23
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kaixin Auto Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
