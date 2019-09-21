Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, which is potential 12.80% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 6 of the 6 factors.
