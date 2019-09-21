Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79

Demonstrates Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, which is potential 12.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 6 of the 6 factors.