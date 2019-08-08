Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates businesses, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 17.25 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings’s stock price has bigger decline than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.