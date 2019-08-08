Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates businesses, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.25
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.25
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kaixin Auto Holdings and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings’s stock price has bigger decline than Boston Omaha Corporation.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings.
