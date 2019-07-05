Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Reaches $2.04 52 Week Low; Ciena (CIEN) Had 10 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.98 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.04 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $125.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $1.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.75 million less. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 65,953 shares traded. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has declined 66.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.37% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 7. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Rosenblatt. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $41 target. See Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 775,732 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.75M shares. 200 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. 51,787 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 58,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 0.03% or 403,178 shares. 20,889 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 219,506 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 154,000 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 160,230 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Systematic Financial L P reported 60,660 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New York-based Advent Capital Mngmt De has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 595,605 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.45 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider McFeely Scott sold $37,780. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 was sold by SMITH GARY B. $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by Rothenstein David M. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,500 shares worth $91,986.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 34.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Kaixin Auto Group operates as a used car dealership in China. The company has market cap of $125.16 million. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in Cayman Islands. It currently has negative earnings.