Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Reaches $1.88 Low on Jul, 12; Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Its Encana (ECA) Stake

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70 million shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 7.09M shares with $51.33M value, down from 8.79M last quarter. Encana Corp now has $7.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 2.99M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) reached all time low today, Jul, 12 and still has $1.82 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $115.04M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.45M less. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.875. About 15,393 shares traded. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has declined 66.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.37% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Encana had 14 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $280.51 million for 6.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Oi S A stake by 2.60M shares to 4.65M valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) stake by 5.24M shares and now owns 25.47 million shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Kaixin Auto Group operates as a used car dealership in China. The company has market cap of $115.04 million. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in Cayman Islands. It currently has negative earnings.