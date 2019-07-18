Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Reaches $1.58 Yearly Low; COMPUMED (CMPD) Sellers Decreased By 1.89% Their Shorts

COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. CMPD’s SI was 129,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 132,200 shares previously. With 261,800 avg volume, 1 days are for COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s short sellers to cover CMPD’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.50 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.58 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $96.63M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $1.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.83 million less. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.575. About 26,811 shares traded. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has declined 66.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.37% the S&P500.

Kaixin Auto Group operates as a used car dealership in China. The company has market cap of $96.63 million. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in Cayman Islands. It currently has negative earnings.