Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.32 N/A -0.32 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaixin Auto Holdings and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 3.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.