Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kaixin Auto Holdings and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kaixin Auto Holdings and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 3.84% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.