Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.