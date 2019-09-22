Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

Both Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.