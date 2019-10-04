Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.42% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 6 of the 7 factors.
