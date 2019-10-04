Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.42% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 6 of the 7 factors.