Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparing side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaixin Auto Holdings and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.3% respectively. Comparatively, 4.9% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has weaker performance than Kaixin Auto Holdings

Summary

Kaixin Auto Holdings beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.