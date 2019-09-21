Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparing side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.