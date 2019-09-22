Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparison side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 highlights Kaixin Auto Holdings and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaixin Auto Holdings and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.87% stronger performance.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 4 of the 5 factors.