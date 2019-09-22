Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 4 0.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaixin Auto Holdings and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.