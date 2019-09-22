Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|4
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kaixin Auto Holdings and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Kaixin Auto Holdings beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
