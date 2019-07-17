Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to pay $0.60 on Aug 15, 2019; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted By $6.55 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 86.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 64,841 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 139,841 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95 million shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) is expected to pay $0.60 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:KALU) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Kaiser Aluminum Corp’s current price of $96.15 translates into 0.62% yield. Kaiser Aluminum Corp’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 80,243 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Electronic Arts At $65, Earn 5.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 23 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, February 25. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, February 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,079 shares to 69,921 valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 193,000 shares and now owns 7,000 shares. Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4.03M shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Co invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 34,122 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 317 shares. 438,753 were reported by Frontier Lc. Raymond James Advsrs owns 23,337 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 2,435 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc accumulated 20 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,584 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 6,070 shares. 13,099 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. American Insur Company Tx holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 39,575 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 31,000 shares.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.