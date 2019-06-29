Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Cut Its Stake; Intl Fcstone (INTL) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $816,164

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, down from 590,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 67,874 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 21,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,495 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 24,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 95,787 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KALU Ex-Dividend Reminder – 4/24/19 – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s 737 production cut to disrupt specialty metals, KeyBanc says – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27,434 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 24,827 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.71% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,288 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,937 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 47,608 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3,477 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0% or 5,015 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 6,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.02% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 12,256 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 126 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 2,556 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 3,449 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $577,080 activity.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.29 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 31,174 shares. Punch & Associates Invest Mgmt holds 1.98% or 598,340 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 19,892 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Cove Street Capital Lc has 568,838 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 53,027 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 12,500 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 12,130 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has 792 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 504,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.05% or 16,565 shares. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Blackrock reported 2.43 million shares stake.