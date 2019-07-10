Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Position; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increases Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 174.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 6,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 1.21 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,523 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52B, up from 11,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 29,487 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,652 shares to 173,869 shares, valued at $49.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 42,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,798 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 50,200 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.03M shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,930 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.21% stake. Lourd Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Accredited Investors accumulated 1,916 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 2,966 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bankshares has invested 0.7% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cumberland reported 8,190 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 4,616 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 964,724 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ironwood Financial Limited Company holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BLINN MARK A. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Kozanian Hagop H sold $929,627 worth of stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,407 activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 1,607 shares to 46,720 shares, valued at $5.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hold Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies C.

