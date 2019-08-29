Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Aluminum company, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.40% of all Aluminum’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 0.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.40% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum Corporation N/A 98 17.22 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.08

$97 is the consensus price target of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, with a potential upside of 8.42%. The potential upside of the competitors is 31.83%. Given Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.09% -0.63% 0.02% -3.23% -12.74% 7.82% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has weaker performance than Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. In other hand, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.42 which is 41.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s competitors beat Kaiser Aluminum Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The companyÂ’s automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.