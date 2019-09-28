Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Holder Price Michael F Decreased Its Holding by $2.91 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Its Fedex (FDX) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 82,493 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.89M for 12.82 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,817 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 6,291 shares. State Street Corporation has 699,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 1 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 154,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Management Limited Company owns 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 9,911 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 70 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership owns 145,111 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 90,693 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 118 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 2,372 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,946 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 5,928 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,500 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $97.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Llc invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 19,340 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,063 shares. Chatham Capital has 0.81% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Penobscot Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,807 shares. Pennsylvania reported 16,692 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 0.86% or 66,550 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.58M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcmillion Capital stated it has 23,249 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 1,012 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 14,313 are held by Moors Cabot. Bristol John W And has 1.55% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 358,607 shares. Kempen Management Nv has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).