Kahn Brothers Group Upped Holding in Patterson Energy (PTEN); As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Price Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 247,143 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 697,771 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate stated it has 35,125 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 164 shares stake. Geode Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 10,317 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 10,651 shares. Arosa Cap Management Lp reported 775,000 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 43,579 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 400,139 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 3.04M shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.71M shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jump in Oil Prices Could Be Huge for 3 Top Lagging Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Down 25% in 2018. Should You Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $31.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zedge Inc. by 3,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,738 shares, and cut its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). S&T Bank Pa invested in 1.38% or 361,871 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability accumulated 35,218 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Blackrock reported 13.54M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 638,608 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 53,898 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 33,226 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,137 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan Comm has 1,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 16,035 shares. 2.28 million were accumulated by Fmr Llc. Boston Prns owns 359,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0% or 300 shares. Nomura holds 64,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio.