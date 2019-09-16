Kahn Brothers Group Upped Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position by $53.26 Million as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Glaxis Capital Management Has Trimmed by $8.92 Million Its Holding

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 428 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4,576 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.44M, up from 4,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,031 shares. 202,106 are owned by Papp L Roy & Associate. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 11,353 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Lc invested in 6.66M shares. Hartline has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,206 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Communication owns 57,409 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Communication accumulated 56,425 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Smith Moore And Communications reported 15,652 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested in 22,224 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 1.72% or 93,766 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,000 shares.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.