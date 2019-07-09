Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobile (XOM) as Share Value Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Brinker Capital Lowered Holding by $418,264

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 billion, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 3.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,952 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 10,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 1.05M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.07M for 16.15 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.53 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.