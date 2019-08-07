Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Hologic (HOLX) Position by $10.15 Billion; Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder American National Bank Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 209,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 340,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 billion, down from 550,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 1.22 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with

American National Bank decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 2.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,090 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 228,988 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc accumulated 0.69% or 270,795 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept has 2.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc reported 69,286 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust has 1.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hikari Tsushin holds 0.58% or 32,870 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,337 shares. Moreover, L & S Advsr Inc has 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 3.86 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.62% stake. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0.77% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jennison Assocs Limited Co owns 3.30 million shares. Bailard has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

