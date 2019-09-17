Kahn Brothers Group Stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Lowered by $6.53 Billion as Share Price Rose; Chatham Capital Group Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.21 million shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $392.66. About 1.55 million shares traded or 45.67% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 260,381 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $22.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holding by 119,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 66.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $397.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,891 shares to 22,709 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.